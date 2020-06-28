All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:56 AM

6686 Bell Bluff Ave

6686 Bell Bluff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6686 Bell Bluff Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Walk to Mission Trails! Located in a great neighborhood, this 2 bed, 1 bath townhome will be available early September! The updated kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinet & counter space and appliances included (stove/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher). For your convenience, theres a wall A/C unit in one of the bedrooms. On the exterior, youll find a private patio and a shared laundry room. Parking will be a breeze with 1 reserved carport space and an abundance of street parking. Close proximity to Mission Trails and Cowles Mountain, this unit is great for anyone who enjoys being surrounded by nature, but still close enough to enjoy all that San Diego has to offer. Don t let this opportunity pass you by, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6686 Bell Bluff Ave have any available units?
6686 Bell Bluff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6686 Bell Bluff Ave have?
Some of 6686 Bell Bluff Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6686 Bell Bluff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6686 Bell Bluff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6686 Bell Bluff Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6686 Bell Bluff Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6686 Bell Bluff Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6686 Bell Bluff Ave offers parking.
Does 6686 Bell Bluff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6686 Bell Bluff Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6686 Bell Bluff Ave have a pool?
No, 6686 Bell Bluff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6686 Bell Bluff Ave have accessible units?
No, 6686 Bell Bluff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6686 Bell Bluff Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6686 Bell Bluff Ave has units with dishwashers.
