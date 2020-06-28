6686 Bell Bluff Ave

Amenities

Walk to Mission Trails! Located in a great neighborhood, this 2 bed, 1 bath townhome will be available early September! The updated kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinet & counter space and appliances included (stove/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher). For your convenience, theres a wall A/C unit in one of the bedrooms. On the exterior, youll find a private patio and a shared laundry room. Parking will be a breeze with 1 reserved carport space and an abundance of street parking. Close proximity to Mission Trails and Cowles Mountain, this unit is great for anyone who enjoys being surrounded by nature, but still close enough to enjoy all that San Diego has to offer. Don t let this opportunity pass you by, give us a call today!