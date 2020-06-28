Amenities
6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B Available 06/04/20 2 Br - 1 Ba Two Story Townhouse in San Carlos - Two story townhouse at the Carefree San Carlos Condos in San Diego. Located within minutes to shopping, dining and more.
This unit has carpet and wood look vinyl flooring. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances and counter tops. The appliances are an electric stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Plenty of counter and cabinet space available.
Property heated by radiant Heat, there is a private fenced backyard/patio area. Complex: coin laundry on site, HOA provides gardener service for common areas, and complex has a Pool.
Rental insurance required upon move in, Trash paid. No Pets and No Smoking.
Lease
PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords
Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.
