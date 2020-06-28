All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B

6646 Bell Bluff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6646 Bell Bluff Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B Available 06/04/20 2 Br - 1 Ba Two Story Townhouse in San Carlos - Two story townhouse at the Carefree San Carlos Condos in San Diego. Located within minutes to shopping, dining and more.

This unit has carpet and wood look vinyl flooring. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances and counter tops. The appliances are an electric stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Plenty of counter and cabinet space available.

Property heated by radiant Heat, there is a private fenced backyard/patio area. Complex: coin laundry on site, HOA provides gardener service for common areas, and complex has a Pool.

Rental insurance required upon move in, Trash paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2064483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B have any available units?
6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B have?
Some of 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B pet-friendly?
No, 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B offer parking?
No, 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B does not offer parking.
Does 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B have a pool?
Yes, 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B has a pool.
Does 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6646 Bell Bluff Ave #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University