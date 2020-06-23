All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6645 Estrella Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6645 Estrella Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

6645 Estrella Ave

6645 Estrella Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6645 Estrella Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
6645 Estrella Ave Available 05/01/19 3 Bedroom House in Allied Gardens w/Remodeled Kitchen and Large Yard! - Centrally Located in Allied Gardens. Close to shopping, freeways, restaurants, hospitals, stadium, etc. Remodeled Kitchen. Central Heating and A/C. Dual Pane Windows, Upgraded bathroom and Large backyard. RV/Boat Parking. 2 Car Garage. Landscaper and Trash Included. No Smoking. 1 Small Pet on Approval.

KITCHEN FEATURES: New Cabinets and Counter Tops. Stainless Steel Appliances. Ref, Stove, DW, MW, Washer/Dryer. New Blinds. Washer/Dryer also in Kitchen. New Farm House Sink and Recessed Lighting.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Tile, wood, and carpet flooring. Central Heating and A/C. Upgraded bathroom. Ceiling fans throughout. Fenced back/side yard. Great landscaped yards with low water succulents.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2543489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6645 Estrella Ave have any available units?
6645 Estrella Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6645 Estrella Ave have?
Some of 6645 Estrella Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6645 Estrella Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6645 Estrella Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6645 Estrella Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6645 Estrella Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6645 Estrella Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6645 Estrella Ave offers parking.
Does 6645 Estrella Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6645 Estrella Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6645 Estrella Ave have a pool?
No, 6645 Estrella Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6645 Estrella Ave have accessible units?
No, 6645 Estrella Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6645 Estrella Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6645 Estrella Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University