6645 Estrella Ave Available 05/01/19 3 Bedroom House in Allied Gardens w/Remodeled Kitchen and Large Yard! - Centrally Located in Allied Gardens. Close to shopping, freeways, restaurants, hospitals, stadium, etc. Remodeled Kitchen. Central Heating and A/C. Dual Pane Windows, Upgraded bathroom and Large backyard. RV/Boat Parking. 2 Car Garage. Landscaper and Trash Included. No Smoking. 1 Small Pet on Approval.



KITCHEN FEATURES: New Cabinets and Counter Tops. Stainless Steel Appliances. Ref, Stove, DW, MW, Washer/Dryer. New Blinds. Washer/Dryer also in Kitchen. New Farm House Sink and Recessed Lighting.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Tile, wood, and carpet flooring. Central Heating and A/C. Upgraded bathroom. Ceiling fans throughout. Fenced back/side yard. Great landscaped yards with low water succulents.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Cats Allowed



