Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

6641 Maury Dr

6641 Maury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6641 Maury Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4BR 2BA San Carlos House - Updated Kitchen, Central AC&Heat, 2 Car Garage, Huge Fenced Yard - ***Available NOW***

**** The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be fully considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***

6641 Maury Dr.
San Diego, CA 92119

Located in San Carlos

CROSS STREET: Bisby Lake Ave.

4 Bedrooms
2 Baths
Estimated 1296 sq. ft.
Single-Family Home
2 Car Garage
Forced AC/ Heat
2 Car Garage
1/4 Acre Lot

New Refrigerator
New Dishwasher
New Stove/Oven-Electric
Tile Backsplash
New Maple Cabinets
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops
Wood Laminate Flooring
Updated Kitchen - Just Remodeled

Open Floor Plan
Freshly Painted-Natural Paint
Wood Buring Fireplace in Living Room
New Wood Laminate Throughout Besides Bedrooms
New Carpet in Bedrooms
Tile Flooring in the Bathrooms
Central AC/Heat
Nest Thermostat
Full-Size Washer/Dryer in Garage
2 Car Attached Garage
Spacious Backyard - Fenced
Located on a Cul-de-sac
Lovely Mountain/Hilly Views

CLOSE TO:
5 Minute Walk to Cafes and Markets
Mission Trails Park
Cowles Mountain
Grossmont College
Shopping
Grocery Stores
Lake Murry
Restaurants
Golf Course

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2695.00

PET INFORMATION:
1 Pets - Cat Or Dog - 45lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5108598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

