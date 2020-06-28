Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4BR 2BA San Carlos House - Updated Kitchen, Central AC&Heat, 2 Car Garage, Huge Fenced Yard - ***Available NOW***



6641 Maury Dr.

San Diego, CA 92119



Located in San Carlos



CROSS STREET: Bisby Lake Ave.



4 Bedrooms

2 Baths

Estimated 1296 sq. ft.

Single-Family Home

2 Car Garage

Forced AC/ Heat

1/4 Acre Lot



New Refrigerator

New Dishwasher

New Stove/Oven-Electric

Tile Backsplash

New Maple Cabinets

Stainless Steel Appliances

Quartz Countertops

Wood Laminate Flooring

Updated Kitchen - Just Remodeled



Open Floor Plan

Freshly Painted-Natural Paint

Wood Buring Fireplace in Living Room

New Wood Laminate Throughout Besides Bedrooms

New Carpet in Bedrooms

Tile Flooring in the Bathrooms

Central AC/Heat

Nest Thermostat

Full-Size Washer/Dryer in Garage

2 Car Attached Garage

Spacious Backyard - Fenced

Located on a Cul-de-sac

Lovely Mountain/Hilly Views



CLOSE TO:

5 Minute Walk to Cafes and Markets

Mission Trails Park

Cowles Mountain

Grossmont College

Shopping

Grocery Stores

Lake Murry

Restaurants

Golf Course



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2695.00



PET INFORMATION:

1 Pets - Cat Or Dog - 45lbs or Less

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



