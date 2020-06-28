Amenities
4BR 2BA San Carlos House - Updated Kitchen, Central AC&Heat, 2 Car Garage, Huge Fenced Yard - ***Available NOW***
6641 Maury Dr.
San Diego, CA 92119
Located in San Carlos
CROSS STREET: Bisby Lake Ave.
4 Bedrooms
2 Baths
Estimated 1296 sq. ft.
Single-Family Home
2 Car Garage
Forced AC/ Heat
1/4 Acre Lot
New Refrigerator
New Dishwasher
New Stove/Oven-Electric
Tile Backsplash
New Maple Cabinets
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops
Wood Laminate Flooring
Updated Kitchen - Just Remodeled
Open Floor Plan
Freshly Painted-Natural Paint
Wood Buring Fireplace in Living Room
New Wood Laminate Throughout Besides Bedrooms
New Carpet in Bedrooms
Tile Flooring in the Bathrooms
Central AC/Heat
Nest Thermostat
Full-Size Washer/Dryer in Garage
2 Car Attached Garage
Spacious Backyard - Fenced
Located on a Cul-de-sac
Lovely Mountain/Hilly Views
CLOSE TO:
5 Minute Walk to Cafes and Markets
Mission Trails Park
Cowles Mountain
Grossmont College
Shopping
Grocery Stores
Lake Murry
Restaurants
Golf Course
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2695.00
PET INFORMATION:
1 Pets - Cat Or Dog - 45lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
