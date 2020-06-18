All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6572 College Grove Drive

6572 College Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6572 College Grove Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
951 SQ.FT. of cuteness! This upstairs unit has a split floor plan with 2 large bedrooms with 2 full private bathrooms. Each bathroom has been upgraded with newer vanities, granite countertops, good size base cabinets and contemporary lights for extra brightness. Floors throughout the bathrooms, entry, kitchen and fireplace are all new woodgrain, grey ceramic tile planks.

The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances which include dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave and large three door refrigerator. Gorgeous granite countertops and ceramic tile planks in kitchen. New neutral carpets with subtle grey and white interior paint that enhances the beautiful fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has large ceiling fan with an extra light kit. There is a large storage closet outside off the large deck and a view. This unit is clean, bright and ready for immediate occupancy.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $40 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Rancho Mesa Properties is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
DRE #00846319

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenant’s agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. Viewing is by appointment only. Call Rancho Mesa properties at 858-576-2176

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6572 College Grove Drive have any available units?
6572 College Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6572 College Grove Drive have?
Some of 6572 College Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6572 College Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6572 College Grove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6572 College Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6572 College Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6572 College Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 6572 College Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6572 College Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6572 College Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6572 College Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 6572 College Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6572 College Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 6572 College Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6572 College Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6572 College Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
