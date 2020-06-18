6572 College Grove Drive

Amenities

951 SQ.FT. of cuteness! This upstairs unit has a split floor plan with 2 large bedrooms with 2 full private bathrooms. Each bathroom has been upgraded with newer vanities, granite countertops, good size base cabinets and contemporary lights for extra brightness. Floors throughout the bathrooms, entry, kitchen and fireplace are all new woodgrain, grey ceramic tile planks.



The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances which include dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave and large three door refrigerator. Gorgeous granite countertops and ceramic tile planks in kitchen. New neutral carpets with subtle grey and white interior paint that enhances the beautiful fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has large ceiling fan with an extra light kit. There is a large storage closet outside off the large deck and a view. This unit is clean, bright and ready for immediate occupancy.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $40 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Rancho Mesa Properties is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

DRE #00846319



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenant’s agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. Viewing is by appointment only. Call Rancho Mesa properties at 858-576-2176



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

