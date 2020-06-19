All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 19 2020 at 3:35 PM

6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M

6520 Beadnell Way · (858) 353-7915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6520 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
Upgraded carpet
Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom
Beautiful kitchen cabinets
Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures
Upgraded ceiling fan
Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop)
Ceiling Fans
Prewired for cable, telephone and Internet
ABOUT THE APARTMENT:
RENT: $1,850
DEPOSIT: $500 (Normally $1,500)
LEASE TERM: 6 month

APARTMENT FEATURES:
- New Bathroom Appliances
- Upgraded carpet
- Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom
- Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures
- Upgraded ceiling fan
- Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop)
- Prewired for cable, telephone and Internet

• 48 Unit Multi-Family Property
• Complex located on a quiet street
• On-Site Laundry Room
• Off Street Assigned Parking Space
• Large Pool
• 24/7 Maintenance Department
• On-site Rental Office
• Near SDSU, UCSD, Mesa, & PB
• Near Genesee Plaza/Balboa Mesa Shopping Center, Groceries, Dining, Starbucks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M have any available units?
6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M have?
Some of 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M currently offering any rent specials?
6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M pet-friendly?
Yes, 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M is pet friendly.
Does 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M offer parking?
Yes, 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M does offer parking.
Does 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M have a pool?
Yes, 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M has a pool.
Does 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M have accessible units?
No, 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M have units with dishwashers?
No, 6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M does not have units with dishwashers.
