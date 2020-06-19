6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

Upgraded carpet

Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom

Beautiful kitchen cabinets

Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures

Upgraded ceiling fan

Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop)

Ceiling Fans

Prewired for cable, telephone and Internet

ABOUT THE APARTMENT:

RENT: $1,850

DEPOSIT: $500 (Normally $1,500)

LEASE TERM: 6 month



APARTMENT FEATURES:

- New Bathroom Appliances

• 48 Unit Multi-Family Property

• Complex located on a quiet street

• On-Site Laundry Room

• Off Street Assigned Parking Space

• Large Pool

• 24/7 Maintenance Department

• On-site Rental Office

• Near SDSU, UCSD, Mesa, & PB

• Near Genesee Plaza/Balboa Mesa Shopping Center, Groceries, Dining, Starbucks