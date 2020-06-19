6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M

Amenities
Upgraded carpet
Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom
Beautiful kitchen cabinets
Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures
Upgraded ceiling fan
Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop)
Ceiling Fans
Prewired for cable, telephone and Internet
ABOUT THE APARTMENT:
RENT: $1,850
DEPOSIT: $500 (Normally $1,500)
LEASE TERM: 6 month
APARTMENT FEATURES:
- New Bathroom Appliances
- Upgraded carpet
- Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom
- Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures
- Upgraded ceiling fan
- Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop)
- Prewired for cable, telephone and Internet
• 48 Unit Multi-Family Property
• Complex located on a quiet street
• On-Site Laundry Room
• Off Street Assigned Parking Space
• Large Pool
• 24/7 Maintenance Department
• On-site Rental Office
• Near SDSU, UCSD, Mesa, & PB
• Near Genesee Plaza/Balboa Mesa Shopping Center, Groceries, Dining, Starbucks