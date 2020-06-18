Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access pet friendly

6511 Clara Lee Ave. Available 08/09/19 Allied Garden's Gem - Cute Family Home in a Great Neighborhood! - This beautiful three bedroom, one bath home is nestled in a quiet pocket of residential paradise and recently renovated. New energy efficient windows and doors. All real hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen cabinetry with granite counter-tops, stainless steel dishwasher, range and microwave. Inside washer and dryer and refrigerator (as is condition) left as a courtesy. New contemporary tiled bathroom, cozy textured walls with canned lighting makes this charming older home look like new! The backyard is quiet and private with so much more than meets the eye. Must see to appreciate all the details! Close to schools and shopping. Pets upon approval.



Tenant pays for Gas, Electric, Water, Trash and Cable/Internet.



Landlord requires tenants to maintain Renter's insurance, for the duration of the lease, through the agent of their choice.



All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $40. processing fee per applicant. Applicants must meet credit score criteria of 725+



AARE is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

CA DRE#01862781 -



www.aarepm.com for application.



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant to confirm the information herein.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5054160)