Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

6470 Montezuma Rd

6470 Montezuma Road · No Longer Available
Location

6470 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6 bedroom house plus Bonus room 15 minute walk to campus. All new Paint, blinds, and energy efficient LED ceiling fans in each bedroom. Large bedrooms and covered back patio. Large bedrooms and NO CARPETS!! Easy walk to groceries, restaurants and more. Appliances included!! Washer, Dryer, Microwave, Gas stove, and Fridge.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6470 Montezuma Rd have any available units?
6470 Montezuma Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6470 Montezuma Rd have?
Some of 6470 Montezuma Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6470 Montezuma Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6470 Montezuma Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6470 Montezuma Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6470 Montezuma Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6470 Montezuma Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6470 Montezuma Rd does offer parking.
Does 6470 Montezuma Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6470 Montezuma Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6470 Montezuma Rd have a pool?
No, 6470 Montezuma Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6470 Montezuma Rd have accessible units?
No, 6470 Montezuma Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6470 Montezuma Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6470 Montezuma Rd has units with dishwashers.
