6470 Montezuma Rd

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

6 bedroom house plus Bonus room 15 minute walk to campus. All new Paint, blinds, and energy efficient LED ceiling fans in each bedroom. Large bedrooms and covered back patio. Large bedrooms and NO CARPETS!! Easy walk to groceries, restaurants and more. Appliances included!! Washer, Dryer, Microwave, Gas stove, and Fridge.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

DRE# 01874614