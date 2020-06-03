All apartments in San Diego
6452 East Lake Drive

6452 East Lake Drive · (619) 754-9884
Location

6452 East Lake Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** This upgraded home in the desirable Lake Murray area of San Diego is waiting for you! The home was recently updated to include new tile flooring, new bathrooms, new window coverings, recessed lighting and a fresh coast of paint. The home features a large living area with glass sliding door access to the large back yard perfect for summer cook outs or relaxing with the family. The kitchen bright and galley style equipped with am electric stove and refrigerator. Separate dining area for family dinners! Rentals are few and far between in this area. You will want to jump on this and snag it while you can! PETS accepted with additional deposit and rent. DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6452 East Lake Drive have any available units?
6452 East Lake Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6452 East Lake Drive have?
Some of 6452 East Lake Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6452 East Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6452 East Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6452 East Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6452 East Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6452 East Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 6452 East Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6452 East Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6452 East Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6452 East Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6452 East Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6452 East Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6452 East Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6452 East Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6452 East Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
