6452 East Lake Drive

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** This upgraded home in the desirable Lake Murray area of San Diego is waiting for you! The home was recently updated to include new tile flooring, new bathrooms, new window coverings, recessed lighting and a fresh coast of paint. The home features a large living area with glass sliding door access to the large back yard perfect for summer cook outs or relaxing with the family. The kitchen bright and galley style equipped with am electric stove and refrigerator. Separate dining area for family dinners! Rentals are few and far between in this area. You will want to jump on this and snag it while you can! PETS accepted with additional deposit and rent. DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

