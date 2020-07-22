All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

645 13th Street #12

645 13th St · No Longer Available
Location

645 13th St, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious Townhome in Quiet Community w/ Pool - (M/I Special of $1695 for the 1st Month OAC w/ 1 Year Lease - $1895 Thereafter)

The unit is in the back building on the end facing the pool, great location! Lower level features kitchen, living room/dining and a half bath. Both master bedrooms are upstairs making them very private and quite. Left master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling with a chandelier and overlooks the pool area. Complex has a gated pool, laundry room, provides 1 dedicated parking space and 1 shared with another unit. Start of the Silver Strand running/biking trail is at the end of the block along with new cafe and eatery!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5245817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 13th Street #12 have any available units?
645 13th Street #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 645 13th Street #12 currently offering any rent specials?
645 13th Street #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 13th Street #12 pet-friendly?
No, 645 13th Street #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 645 13th Street #12 offer parking?
Yes, 645 13th Street #12 offers parking.
Does 645 13th Street #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 13th Street #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 13th Street #12 have a pool?
Yes, 645 13th Street #12 has a pool.
Does 645 13th Street #12 have accessible units?
No, 645 13th Street #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 645 13th Street #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 13th Street #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 13th Street #12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 13th Street #12 does not have units with air conditioning.
