645 13th Street #12

Amenities

on-site laundry parking pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Spacious Townhome in Quiet Community w/ Pool - (M/I Special of $1695 for the 1st Month OAC w/ 1 Year Lease - $1895 Thereafter)



The unit is in the back building on the end facing the pool, great location! Lower level features kitchen, living room/dining and a half bath. Both master bedrooms are upstairs making them very private and quite. Left master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling with a chandelier and overlooks the pool area. Complex has a gated pool, laundry room, provides 1 dedicated parking space and 1 shared with another unit. Start of the Silver Strand running/biking trail is at the end of the block along with new cafe and eatery!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5245817)