6440 Shane Place, San Diego, CA 92115 College East
7 bedroom house close to SDSU. Property has legal parking for 8 cars so no one needs to leave their car at home. One of the bedrooms is large enough to share. covered patio in huge back yard. House has 2 refrigerators and 2 sets of washer and dryers. New flooring throughout not reflected in pictures. Comfortably rents to 8 people. Call or text Dan to schedule a viewing. 619-606-1137
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 6440 Shane Pl have any available units?
6440 Shane Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6440 Shane Pl have?
Is 6440 Shane Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6440 Shane Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.