San Diego, CA
6440 Shane Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6440 Shane Pl

6440 Shane Place · No Longer Available
Location

6440 Shane Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
7 bedroom house close to SDSU. Property has legal parking for 8 cars so no one needs to leave their car at home. One of the bedrooms is large enough to share. covered patio in huge back yard. House has 2 refrigerators and 2 sets of washer and dryers. New flooring throughout not
reflected in pictures. Comfortably rents to 8 people. Call or text Dan to schedule a viewing. 619-606-1137

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6440 Shane Pl have any available units?
6440 Shane Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6440 Shane Pl have?
Some of 6440 Shane Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6440 Shane Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6440 Shane Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 Shane Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6440 Shane Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6440 Shane Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6440 Shane Pl does offer parking.
Does 6440 Shane Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6440 Shane Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 Shane Pl have a pool?
No, 6440 Shane Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6440 Shane Pl have accessible units?
No, 6440 Shane Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 Shane Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6440 Shane Pl has units with dishwashers.
