6440 Shane Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

7 bedroom house close to SDSU. Property has legal parking for 8 cars so no one needs to leave their car at home. One of the bedrooms is large enough to share. covered patio in huge back yard. House has 2 refrigerators and 2 sets of washer and dryers. New flooring throughout not

reflected in pictures. Comfortably rents to 8 people. Call or text Dan to schedule a viewing. 619-606-1137