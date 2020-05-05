All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM

644 Fergus Street

644 Fergus Street · No Longer Available
Location

644 Fergus Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
HUGE BACK YARD with lots of fruit trees. House is 1100 square feet approximately. It has a large master suite with private bath and walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Fergus Street have any available units?
644 Fergus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 Fergus Street have?
Some of 644 Fergus Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Fergus Street currently offering any rent specials?
644 Fergus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Fergus Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 Fergus Street is pet friendly.
Does 644 Fergus Street offer parking?
Yes, 644 Fergus Street offers parking.
Does 644 Fergus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Fergus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Fergus Street have a pool?
No, 644 Fergus Street does not have a pool.
Does 644 Fergus Street have accessible units?
Yes, 644 Fergus Street has accessible units.
Does 644 Fergus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 Fergus Street has units with dishwashers.
