Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 644 Fergus Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
644 Fergus Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
644 Fergus Street
644 Fergus Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
644 Fergus Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
HUGE BACK YARD with lots of fruit trees. House is 1100 square feet approximately. It has a large master suite with private bath and walk in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 644 Fergus Street have any available units?
644 Fergus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 644 Fergus Street have?
Some of 644 Fergus Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 644 Fergus Street currently offering any rent specials?
644 Fergus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Fergus Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 Fergus Street is pet friendly.
Does 644 Fergus Street offer parking?
Yes, 644 Fergus Street offers parking.
Does 644 Fergus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Fergus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Fergus Street have a pool?
No, 644 Fergus Street does not have a pool.
Does 644 Fergus Street have accessible units?
Yes, 644 Fergus Street has accessible units.
Does 644 Fergus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 Fergus Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University