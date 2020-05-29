6437 Shaules Ave

Amenities
Lovely, Fully Renovated Two Bedroom Cottage in Central Location
Walking distance to Encanto/62nd St Trolley, Encanto Park, restaurants, and shops.
Just 15 minutes to downtown, SDSU, Naval Station, beaches, and more.
Features:
Ground floor cottage style
Gated access
Smoke-free
On-site laundry
Water and trash included
*photos are of a similar unit*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4701882)