San Diego, CA
6437 Shaules Ave
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

6437 Shaules Ave

6437 Shaules Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6437 Shaules Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely, Fully Renovated Two Bedroom Cottage in Central Location

Walking distance to Encanto/62nd St Trolley, Encanto Park, restaurants, and shops.

Just 15 minutes to downtown, SDSU, Naval Station, beaches, and more.

Features:
Ground floor cottage style
Gated access
Smoke-free
On-site laundry
Water and trash included

*photos are of a similar unit*

Contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4701882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6437 Shaules Ave have any available units?
6437 Shaules Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6437 Shaules Ave have?
Some of 6437 Shaules Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6437 Shaules Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6437 Shaules Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6437 Shaules Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6437 Shaules Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6437 Shaules Ave offer parking?
No, 6437 Shaules Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6437 Shaules Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6437 Shaules Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6437 Shaules Ave have a pool?
No, 6437 Shaules Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6437 Shaules Ave have accessible units?
No, 6437 Shaules Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6437 Shaules Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6437 Shaules Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
