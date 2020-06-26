All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6434 AKINS AVENUE #508
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

6434 AKINS AVENUE #508

6434 Akins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6434 Akins Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Condominium for Rent -
This condominium has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, one car parking spaces and off street parking .

Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.

The tiled kitchen has the following appliances which include; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.

On site laundry for convenience.

No Pets
This condominium is close to the Interstate 805 and 94 freeways.

Tenant pays for electricity.

To apply include the credit check fee of $40.00 per adult to run/credit/background/employment verification/rental references/checks.

Rent is $1575, Deposit is $1600
Looking for a 1 year lease.
Call for an appointment to view at 619-892-1976
Golden Vine Real Estate, Inc.
Real estate broker, California Bureau of Real Estate, License #01371916
Hours of operations are M-F 9am to 5pm, Sat by appointment only.
Please leave a message with the best time of the day to receive a call back

(RLNE4933372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 have any available units?
6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 have?
Some of 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 currently offering any rent specials?
6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 pet-friendly?
No, 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 offer parking?
Yes, 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 offers parking.
Does 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 have a pool?
No, 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 does not have a pool.
Does 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 have accessible units?
No, 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6434 AKINS AVENUE #508 has units with dishwashers.
