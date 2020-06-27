6422 Delbarton Street

Amenities
Photos are from an old listing, new photos to be updated soon:
You have to check out this 3 bed/2 bath home with an attached 2 car garage in a great neighborhood.
- Beautifully landscaped and manicured front yard.
- Energy-efficient dual pane custom vinyl windows throughout the home.
- Lots of driveway parking as well as garage.
- Stunning wood flooring throughout the home.
- Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.
- Recessed lighting.
- Open floor plan with tons of natural sunlight.
- Amazing custom kitchen with tons of cabinet space.
- Granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, dual basin sink.
- Stainless steel appliances.
- Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.
- Custom lighting overhangs the bar in the kitchen area.
- The dining room is spacious with an overhead ceiling fan.
- Newer HVAC systems. Central A/C & Central heat.
- Window treatments.
- Washer & Dryer hookups in the house or garage depending on your style of equipment.
- Spectacular full bath in the hallway with tile to the ceilings, pedestal sink, and cabinets.
- Each bedroom has ceiling fans & custom closet doors.
- Brand new 2nd full bath that is simply breathtaking.
- His & Hers dual sinks and a splendid shower enclosure with rain shower head.
- Superb tile work in the shower and flooring.
- Custom walk-in closet with built-in shelving and cabinets, great for storage.
- Very large patio/backyard with a great view.
Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:
* Available on 11/8/2019.
* Maximum lease up to 12 months.
* No pets or cosigners.
* Tenants pay all utilities.
* Credit check required.
* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.
* More info at sunsetspm.com
Contact David: (619) 504-0975 - davidkinports@gmail.com