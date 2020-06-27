All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6422 Delbarton Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

6422 Delbarton Street

6422 Delbarton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6422 Delbarton Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos are from an old listing, new photos to be updated soon:

You have to check out this 3 bed/2 bath home with an attached 2 car garage in a great neighborhood.
- Beautifully landscaped and manicured front yard.
- Energy-efficient dual pane custom vinyl windows throughout the home.
- Lots of driveway parking as well as garage.
- Stunning wood flooring throughout the home.
- Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.
- Recessed lighting.
- Open floor plan with tons of natural sunlight.
- Amazing custom kitchen with tons of cabinet space.
- Granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, dual basin sink.
- Stainless steel appliances.
- Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.
- Custom lighting overhangs the bar in the kitchen area.
- The dining room is spacious with an overhead ceiling fan.
- Newer HVAC systems. Central A/C & Central heat.
- Window treatments.
- Washer & Dryer hookups in the house or garage depending on your style of equipment.
- Spectacular full bath in the hallway with tile to the ceilings, pedestal sink, and cabinets.
- Each bedroom has ceiling fans & custom closet doors.
- Brand new 2nd full bath that is simply breathtaking.
- His & Hers dual sinks and a splendid shower enclosure with rain shower head.
- Superb tile work in the shower and flooring.
- Custom walk-in closet with built-in shelving and cabinets, great for storage.
- Very large patio/backyard with a great view.

Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:
* Available on 11/8/2019.
* Maximum lease up to 12 months.
* No pets or cosigners.
* Tenants pay all utilities.
* Credit check required.
* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.
* More info at sunsetspm.com

Contact David: (619) 504-0975 - davidkinports@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6422 Delbarton Street have any available units?
6422 Delbarton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6422 Delbarton Street have?
Some of 6422 Delbarton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6422 Delbarton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6422 Delbarton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 Delbarton Street pet-friendly?
No, 6422 Delbarton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6422 Delbarton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6422 Delbarton Street offers parking.
Does 6422 Delbarton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6422 Delbarton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 Delbarton Street have a pool?
No, 6422 Delbarton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6422 Delbarton Street have accessible units?
No, 6422 Delbarton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 Delbarton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6422 Delbarton Street has units with dishwashers.

