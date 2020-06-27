6422 Delbarton Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Photos are from an old listing, new photos to be updated soon:



You have to check out this 3 bed/2 bath home with an attached 2 car garage in a great neighborhood.

- Beautifully landscaped and manicured front yard.

- Energy-efficient dual pane custom vinyl windows throughout the home.

- Lots of driveway parking as well as garage.

- Stunning wood flooring throughout the home.

- Tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

- Recessed lighting.

- Open floor plan with tons of natural sunlight.

- Amazing custom kitchen with tons of cabinet space.

- Granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, dual basin sink.

- Stainless steel appliances.

- Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.

- Custom lighting overhangs the bar in the kitchen area.

- The dining room is spacious with an overhead ceiling fan.

- Newer HVAC systems. Central A/C & Central heat.

- Window treatments.

- Washer & Dryer hookups in the house or garage depending on your style of equipment.

- Spectacular full bath in the hallway with tile to the ceilings, pedestal sink, and cabinets.

- Each bedroom has ceiling fans & custom closet doors.

- Brand new 2nd full bath that is simply breathtaking.

- His & Hers dual sinks and a splendid shower enclosure with rain shower head.

- Superb tile work in the shower and flooring.

- Custom walk-in closet with built-in shelving and cabinets, great for storage.

- Very large patio/backyard with a great view.



Rental Facts, Rules & Requirements:

* Available on 11/8/2019.

* Maximum lease up to 12 months.

* No pets or cosigners.

* Tenants pay all utilities.

* Credit check required.

* Prospective tenant(s) must earn 3 times the rent in a combined total.

* More info at sunsetspm.com



Contact David: (619) 504-0975 - davidkinports@gmail.com