6416 Friars Road #202

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Fashion Valley - 1 Bedroom Condo w/ Resort Style Amenities! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom condo in at The Bluffs in Mission Valley available for move-in! Condo features a gorgeous kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large open floor plan, and a private balcony overlooking the Golf Course. Air conditioning and FREE basic cable are included! Community features include a Swimming Pool/Spa, Tennis Courts, Club House and shared laundry. Conveniently located close to Fashion Valley Mall, USD, restaurants, grocery store, and easy freeway access allowing for convenient travel and commuting.



TERMS:

-12 month lease

-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service, & Cable

-Tenant pays SDG&E

-Sorry, No Pets



