Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6416 Friars Road #202

6416 Friars Road · (619) 435-7780
Location

6416 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Linda Vista

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6416 Friars Road #202 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Fashion Valley - 1 Bedroom Condo w/ Resort Style Amenities! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom condo in at The Bluffs in Mission Valley available for move-in! Condo features a gorgeous kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large open floor plan, and a private balcony overlooking the Golf Course. Air conditioning and FREE basic cable are included! Community features include a Swimming Pool/Spa, Tennis Courts, Club House and shared laundry. Conveniently located close to Fashion Valley Mall, USD, restaurants, grocery store, and easy freeway access allowing for convenient travel and commuting.

TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service, & Cable
-Tenant pays SDG&E
-Sorry, No Pets

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2461306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

