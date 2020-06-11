All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:05 AM

6414 Medio Street

6414 Medio Street · No Longer Available
Location

6414 Medio Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Built in 2007, With brand new wood flooring. Almost 1700 Sq ft of living space! 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath. Super Clean, Close to Military base. Cool down in the Summer with Air/Conditioning! Wide open kitchen overlooking the living room. Features Island Bar, plus an area to eat in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6414 Medio Street have any available units?
6414 Medio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6414 Medio Street have?
Some of 6414 Medio Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6414 Medio Street currently offering any rent specials?
6414 Medio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6414 Medio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6414 Medio Street is pet friendly.
Does 6414 Medio Street offer parking?
Yes, 6414 Medio Street offers parking.
Does 6414 Medio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6414 Medio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6414 Medio Street have a pool?
No, 6414 Medio Street does not have a pool.
Does 6414 Medio Street have accessible units?
No, 6414 Medio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6414 Medio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6414 Medio Street has units with dishwashers.
