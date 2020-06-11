6414 Medio Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Built in 2007, With brand new wood flooring. Almost 1700 Sq ft of living space! 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath. Super Clean, Close to Military base. Cool down in the Summer with Air/Conditioning! Wide open kitchen overlooking the living room. Features Island Bar, plus an area to eat in kitchen.

