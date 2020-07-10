All apartments in San Diego
Location

640 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
***NEW LISTING: 2 BR Condo in Rio Del Oro, Mission Valley*** - UNBEATABLE price for 2 bedroom/2 bath in Rio del Oro. Upstairs location with open floor plan, fireplace, balcony, and washer/dryer in the unit. Two parking spaces in underground parking structure. Water & Trash included. Pool and Fitness Center too! Within walking distance to Fashion and Mission Valley Malls, close to USD, and a variety of restaurants.

Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4655942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 have any available units?
640 Camino de la Reina #1302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 have?
Some of 640 Camino de la Reina #1302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 currently offering any rent specials?
640 Camino de la Reina #1302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 pet-friendly?
No, 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 offer parking?
Yes, 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 offers parking.
Does 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 have a pool?
Yes, 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 has a pool.
Does 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 have accessible units?
No, 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Camino de la Reina #1302 does not have units with dishwashers.

