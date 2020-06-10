All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6376 Lake Como Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6376 Lake Como Ave.
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:11 AM

6376 Lake Como Ave.

6376 Lake Como Avenue · (619) 464-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Lake Murray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6376 Lake Como Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6376 Lake Como Ave. · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom-2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Single Story Home located in San Diego with views of Cowles Mountain. Within minutes to shopping, dining and more.

This home has carpet, parquet and tile flooring, the kitchen also comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and lots of counter top and cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs.

There is central air conditioning, forced heating and a wood burning fireplace. This home has a washer and dryer, large fenced backyard and a patio with views of Cowles Mountain. Gardener service provided on a weekly basis, parking available in the 2-car garage.

Rental insurance required upon move-in. Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4752053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6376 Lake Como Ave. have any available units?
6376 Lake Como Ave. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6376 Lake Como Ave. have?
Some of 6376 Lake Como Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6376 Lake Como Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6376 Lake Como Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6376 Lake Como Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6376 Lake Como Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6376 Lake Como Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6376 Lake Como Ave. does offer parking.
Does 6376 Lake Como Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6376 Lake Como Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6376 Lake Como Ave. have a pool?
No, 6376 Lake Como Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6376 Lake Como Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6376 Lake Como Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6376 Lake Como Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6376 Lake Como Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6376 Lake Como Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity