6376 Lake Como Ave.

4 Bedroom-2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Single Story Home located in San Diego with views of Cowles Mountain. Within minutes to shopping, dining and more.



This home has carpet, parquet and tile flooring, the kitchen also comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave and lots of counter top and cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs.



There is central air conditioning, forced heating and a wood burning fireplace. This home has a washer and dryer, large fenced backyard and a patio with views of Cowles Mountain. Gardener service provided on a weekly basis, parking available in the 2-car garage.



Rental insurance required upon move-in. Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



