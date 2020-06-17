6370 Rancho Mission Road

Amenities
Updated condo in the Friars Pointe in Mission Valley! This 2nd floor unit features laminate wood flooring throughout and includes 1 assigned parking space and 1 additional permitted/guest space with a parking pass. The kitchen has quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is newly refinished with tile floor and shower. The complex features a pool, jacuzzi, BBQ, and common area. Water and trash included and one pet under 30lbs is allowed.
DRE 01197438
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.