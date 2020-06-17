All apartments in San Diego
6370 Rancho Mission Road

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6370 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 908 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Updated condo in the Friars Pointe in Mission Valley! This 2nd floor unit features laminate wood flooring throughout and includes 1 assigned parking space and 1 additional permitted/guest space with a parking pass. The kitchen has quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is newly refinished with tile floor and shower. The complex features a pool, jacuzzi, BBQ, and common area. Water and trash included and one pet under 30lbs is allowed.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6370 Rancho Mission Road have any available units?
6370 Rancho Mission Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6370 Rancho Mission Road have?
Some of 6370 Rancho Mission Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6370 Rancho Mission Road currently offering any rent specials?
6370 Rancho Mission Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6370 Rancho Mission Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6370 Rancho Mission Road is pet friendly.
Does 6370 Rancho Mission Road offer parking?
Yes, 6370 Rancho Mission Road does offer parking.
Does 6370 Rancho Mission Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6370 Rancho Mission Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6370 Rancho Mission Road have a pool?
Yes, 6370 Rancho Mission Road has a pool.
Does 6370 Rancho Mission Road have accessible units?
No, 6370 Rancho Mission Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6370 Rancho Mission Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6370 Rancho Mission Road does not have units with dishwashers.
