All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6351 Dissinger.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6351 Dissinger
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6351 Dissinger

6351 Dissinger Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Paradise Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6351 Dissinger Avenue, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
First Viewing this Friday 4pm to 5pm Jan 25th. Partly Amazing Remodeled home, partly Furnished beautifully come see this remodeled home with all New Laundry, New Kitchen, Barbecue, + huge outdoor paved backyard space + Wired Internet, Coaxial, HDMI + storage areas in garage and shed. Home has a great Bonita and beyond views, & Easy freeway access. Includes central A/C and heating. No pets. Available Feb 1 2019 one year lease.. Call Steve today for details. Showing this Friday Jan 25th 4pm to 5pm .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6351 Dissinger have any available units?
6351 Dissinger doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6351 Dissinger have?
Some of 6351 Dissinger's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6351 Dissinger currently offering any rent specials?
6351 Dissinger isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6351 Dissinger pet-friendly?
No, 6351 Dissinger is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6351 Dissinger offer parking?
Yes, 6351 Dissinger does offer parking.
Does 6351 Dissinger have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6351 Dissinger does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6351 Dissinger have a pool?
No, 6351 Dissinger does not have a pool.
Does 6351 Dissinger have accessible units?
No, 6351 Dissinger does not have accessible units.
Does 6351 Dissinger have units with dishwashers?
No, 6351 Dissinger does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University