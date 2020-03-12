6351 Dissinger

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage internet access

First Viewing this Friday 4pm to 5pm Jan 25th. Partly Amazing Remodeled home, partly Furnished beautifully come see this remodeled home with all New Laundry, New Kitchen, Barbecue, + huge outdoor paved backyard space + Wired Internet, Coaxial, HDMI + storage areas in garage and shed. Home has a great Bonita and beyond views, & Easy freeway access. Includes central A/C and heating. No pets. Available Feb 1 2019 one year lease.. Call Steve today for details. Showing this Friday Jan 25th 4pm to 5pm .