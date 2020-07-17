633 Missouri St Apt 27

Amenities

This gorgeous Studio apartment, 1-bathroom unit is in a prime location only 60 yards to Pacific Beach.



It is 500 yards north of Garnet Avenue, the most popular nightlife area in all of San Diego, yet far enough away from the noise; Just The Pacific Terrace Hotel between you and the sand!



Walking distance from the PB boardwalk! PB restaurants, the beach, and Palisades Park Minutes away from UCSD, USD, SDSU, Mission Bay, La Jolla, and much more!



Convenient access to the 5 & 8 freeways make getting anywhere in San Diego easy.



Unit Features:

- Studio 1-bath

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, and garbage disposal

- Gas heating system

- Double pane windows



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Hot Tub/Spa.

- Gated access.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



