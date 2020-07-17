All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

633 Missouri St Apt 27

633 Missouri Street · (833) 367-6963
Location

633 Missouri Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Apartment 27 · Avail. now

$1,995

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
This gorgeous Studio apartment, 1-bathroom unit is in a prime location only 60 yards to Pacific Beach.

It is 500 yards north of Garnet Avenue, the most popular nightlife area in all of San Diego, yet far enough away from the noise; Just The Pacific Terrace Hotel between you and the sand!

Walking distance from the PB boardwalk! PB restaurants, the beach, and Palisades Park Minutes away from UCSD, USD, SDSU, Mission Bay, La Jolla, and much more!

Convenient access to the 5 & 8 freeways make getting anywhere in San Diego easy.

Unit Features:
- Studio 1-bath
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, and garbage disposal
- Gas heating system
- Double pane windows

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Hot Tub/Spa.
- Gated access.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

