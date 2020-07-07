All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

6299 Caminito Carrena

6299 Caminito Carrena · No Longer Available
Location

6299 Caminito Carrena, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
6299 Caminito Carrena Available 01/15/20 CAMINITO CARRENA - Spacious 3 Bed - 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse in heart of UTC, Great Location & Amenities - Available Jan 15!

Walkthrough Videos:
Interior - https://youtu.be/Omn82r2G3NM
Pool - https://youtu.be/Og0taLxutEk

Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath end-unit townhouse near the canyonlands of UTC just off the 52 & 805, with a lovely private patio. Located in a very quiet neighborhood in the Villas at University Park condo community. Attached 2 car garage for parking.

Outdoor Space:
- Private patio, fully fenced, you can garden in pots and raised beds!
- 2-car attached garage

Indoor Space:
- Spacious modern kitchen with ample storage, newer dishwasher included
- Lots of light from large windows
- Very spacious master suite
- High ceiling on 1st-floor living area
- Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, ceiling fans
- Washer / dryer located in garage

Community Amenities:
- Pool, spa, gym & community room available for your use

LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease.
- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.
- Credit score of 650 or better and 3x rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.
- Renter's Insurance is required, must provide proof of insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance including from accidental water damage.

Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE. Water and trash are included.

Smoking and Pet Policy: No smokers. Cats ok. $25/mo pet rent, $250 pet deposit.

To Schedule Viewing & Apply: https://hightide.appfolio.com/listings/detail/98944360-9c1f-4a61-a866-2cf670b2e405

(RLNE3659955)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6299 Caminito Carrena have any available units?
6299 Caminito Carrena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6299 Caminito Carrena have?
Some of 6299 Caminito Carrena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6299 Caminito Carrena currently offering any rent specials?
6299 Caminito Carrena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6299 Caminito Carrena pet-friendly?
Yes, 6299 Caminito Carrena is pet friendly.
Does 6299 Caminito Carrena offer parking?
Yes, 6299 Caminito Carrena offers parking.
Does 6299 Caminito Carrena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6299 Caminito Carrena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6299 Caminito Carrena have a pool?
Yes, 6299 Caminito Carrena has a pool.
Does 6299 Caminito Carrena have accessible units?
No, 6299 Caminito Carrena does not have accessible units.
Does 6299 Caminito Carrena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6299 Caminito Carrena has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
