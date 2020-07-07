Amenities
6299 Caminito Carrena Available 01/15/20 CAMINITO CARRENA - Spacious 3 Bed - 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse in heart of UTC, Great Location & Amenities - Available Jan 15!
Walkthrough Videos:
Interior - https://youtu.be/Omn82r2G3NM
Pool - https://youtu.be/Og0taLxutEk
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath end-unit townhouse near the canyonlands of UTC just off the 52 & 805, with a lovely private patio. Located in a very quiet neighborhood in the Villas at University Park condo community. Attached 2 car garage for parking.
Outdoor Space:
- Private patio, fully fenced, you can garden in pots and raised beds!
- 2-car attached garage
Indoor Space:
- Spacious modern kitchen with ample storage, newer dishwasher included
- Lots of light from large windows
- Very spacious master suite
- High ceiling on 1st-floor living area
- Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, ceiling fans
- Washer / dryer located in garage
Community Amenities:
- Pool, spa, gym & community room available for your use
LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease.
- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.
- Credit score of 650 or better and 3x rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.
- Renter's Insurance is required, must provide proof of insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance including from accidental water damage.
Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE. Water and trash are included.
Smoking and Pet Policy: No smokers. Cats ok. $25/mo pet rent, $250 pet deposit.
To Schedule Viewing & Apply: https://hightide.appfolio.com/listings/detail/98944360-9c1f-4a61-a866-2cf670b2e405
(RLNE3659955)