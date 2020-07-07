Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

6299 Caminito Carrena Available 01/15/20 CAMINITO CARRENA - Spacious 3 Bed - 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse in heart of UTC, Great Location & Amenities - Available Jan 15!



Walkthrough Videos:

Interior - https://youtu.be/Omn82r2G3NM

Pool - https://youtu.be/Og0taLxutEk



Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath end-unit townhouse near the canyonlands of UTC just off the 52 & 805, with a lovely private patio. Located in a very quiet neighborhood in the Villas at University Park condo community. Attached 2 car garage for parking.



Outdoor Space:

- Private patio, fully fenced, you can garden in pots and raised beds!

- 2-car attached garage



Indoor Space:

- Spacious modern kitchen with ample storage, newer dishwasher included

- Lots of light from large windows

- Very spacious master suite

- High ceiling on 1st-floor living area

- Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, ceiling fans

- Washer / dryer located in garage



Community Amenities:

- Pool, spa, gym & community room available for your use



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease.

- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.

- Credit score of 650 or better and 3x rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.

- Renter's Insurance is required, must provide proof of insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance including from accidental water damage.



Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE. Water and trash are included.



Smoking and Pet Policy: No smokers. Cats ok. $25/mo pet rent, $250 pet deposit.



To Schedule Viewing & Apply: https://hightide.appfolio.com/listings/detail/98944360-9c1f-4a61-a866-2cf670b2e405



