Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

6295-110 Rancho Mission Road

6295 Rancho Mission Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6295 Rancho Mission Rd, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Mission Valley, 6295 Rancho Mission Rd #110, Wood Floors, AC, Community Pool and Spa! - Well maintained 2 story unit in the Mission Heights development conveniently located near shopping, trolley station and access to both the 15 and 8 freeways. Living room has wood floors. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Downstairs hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a walk-in shower. Bedroom #1 has a walk-in closet. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 has 2 closets, one walk in closet and one standard closet with mirrored wardrobe doors.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5562950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road have any available units?
6295-110 Rancho Mission Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road have?
Some of 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road currently offering any rent specials?
6295-110 Rancho Mission Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road pet-friendly?
No, 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road offer parking?
Yes, 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road offers parking.
Does 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road have a pool?
Yes, 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road has a pool.
Does 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road have accessible units?
No, 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6295-110 Rancho Mission Road has units with dishwashers.
