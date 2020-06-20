6295-110 Rancho Mission Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Mission Valley, 6295 Rancho Mission Rd #110, Wood Floors, AC, Community Pool and Spa! - Well maintained 2 story unit in the Mission Heights development conveniently located near shopping, trolley station and access to both the 15 and 8 freeways. Living room has wood floors. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Downstairs hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a walk-in shower. Bedroom #1 has a walk-in closet. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 has 2 closets, one walk in closet and one standard closet with mirrored wardrobe doors.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5562950)