629 27th St.

Centrally Located 2 Bed, 1 Bath Modern Duplex For Rent - 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex for rent just minutes to Downtown San Diego! Upgrades include tile flooring throughout and granite counters in kitchen. Ceiling fans in every room, plus wall a/c in living room. Open main living area with fireplace in living room and eat-in kitchen. One assigned parking spot included. Coin operated laundry just steps from unit.

Centrally located with easy access to freeways, downtown San Diego including Petco Park, Convention Center and much more. Within a 15 minutes drive to beaches, airport, Balboa Park and everything San Diego has to offer.

Tenant pays gas and electric. Water included. One year lease. Sorry, NO pets.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800!



No Pets Allowed



