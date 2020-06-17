All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

629 27th St.

629 27th St · No Longer Available
Location

629 27th St, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centrally Located 2 Bed, 1 Bath Modern Duplex For Rent - 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex for rent just minutes to Downtown San Diego! Upgrades include tile flooring throughout and granite counters in kitchen. Ceiling fans in every room, plus wall a/c in living room. Open main living area with fireplace in living room and eat-in kitchen. One assigned parking spot included. Coin operated laundry just steps from unit.
Centrally located with easy access to freeways, downtown San Diego including Petco Park, Convention Center and much more. Within a 15 minutes drive to beaches, airport, Balboa Park and everything San Diego has to offer.
Tenant pays gas and electric. Water included. One year lease. Sorry, NO pets.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5086071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 27th St. have any available units?
629 27th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 27th St. have?
Some of 629 27th St.'s amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 27th St. currently offering any rent specials?
629 27th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 27th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 27th St. is pet friendly.
Does 629 27th St. offer parking?
Yes, 629 27th St. offers parking.
Does 629 27th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 27th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 27th St. have a pool?
No, 629 27th St. does not have a pool.
Does 629 27th St. have accessible units?
No, 629 27th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 629 27th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 27th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
