Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM

6284 Osler Street

6284 Osler Street · (619) 291-5555 ext. 1193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6284 Osler Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6284 Osler Street · Avail. Jun 21

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6284 Osler Street Available 06/21/20 Newly upgraded home with yard! - Come see this beautifully upgraded 3 bed and 2 bath home!! This home features laminate wood flooring, blinds, and ceiling fans throughout the unit. The kitchen has newer cabinetry, newer appliances, and gorgeous granite countertops. All three bedrooms have mirrored closets and both bathrooms have been upgraded. Step out into your private backyard with newer vinyl fencing, canyon views, and a converted two car garage that can be used for storage. One pet is considered upon approval and owner pays for water.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5145818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6284 Osler Street have any available units?
6284 Osler Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6284 Osler Street have?
Some of 6284 Osler Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6284 Osler Street currently offering any rent specials?
6284 Osler Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6284 Osler Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6284 Osler Street is pet friendly.
Does 6284 Osler Street offer parking?
Yes, 6284 Osler Street does offer parking.
Does 6284 Osler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6284 Osler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6284 Osler Street have a pool?
No, 6284 Osler Street does not have a pool.
Does 6284 Osler Street have accessible units?
No, 6284 Osler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6284 Osler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6284 Osler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
