6284 Osler Street Available 06/21/20 Newly upgraded home with yard! - Come see this beautifully upgraded 3 bed and 2 bath home!! This home features laminate wood flooring, blinds, and ceiling fans throughout the unit. The kitchen has newer cabinetry, newer appliances, and gorgeous granite countertops. All three bedrooms have mirrored closets and both bathrooms have been upgraded. Step out into your private backyard with newer vinyl fencing, canyon views, and a converted two car garage that can be used for storage. One pet is considered upon approval and owner pays for water.



