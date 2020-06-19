6274 Chadwick Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM HOME IN PARADISE HILLS! - Don't miss this Paradise Hills charmer. A 3 bedroom detached home at a GREAT PRICE! This property has been renovated with a brand new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and new bathrooms. 3 good sized bedrooms plus a 2 car garage. Situated on a huge lot, this backyard is incredible! Tons of room to play and to entertain guests. Perfect location just minutes from the 54 freeway. Easy commuting to the 805, the 5 or to North Island or Coronado Naval Bases. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



