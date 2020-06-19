All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

6274 Chadwick Ave

6274 Chadwick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6274 Chadwick Avenue, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM HOME IN PARADISE HILLS! - Don't miss this Paradise Hills charmer. A 3 bedroom detached home at a GREAT PRICE! This property has been renovated with a brand new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and new bathrooms. 3 good sized bedrooms plus a 2 car garage. Situated on a huge lot, this backyard is incredible! Tons of room to play and to entertain guests. Perfect location just minutes from the 54 freeway. Easy commuting to the 805, the 5 or to North Island or Coronado Naval Bases. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5024840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6274 Chadwick Ave have any available units?
6274 Chadwick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6274 Chadwick Ave have?
Some of 6274 Chadwick Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6274 Chadwick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6274 Chadwick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6274 Chadwick Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6274 Chadwick Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6274 Chadwick Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6274 Chadwick Ave offers parking.
Does 6274 Chadwick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6274 Chadwick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6274 Chadwick Ave have a pool?
No, 6274 Chadwick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6274 Chadwick Ave have accessible units?
No, 6274 Chadwick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6274 Chadwick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6274 Chadwick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
