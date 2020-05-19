6265 Rose Lake Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Quiet Cul-de-Sac San Carlos Home - San Carlos home with a large lot on the end of a cul-de-sac for plenty of yard and space. Part of the back yard stretched out for a patio and BBQ area and on the side of the home has a private spa and green house. Three level split plan allows for kitchen with full stainless appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/ oven and built-in-microwave, bedrooms upstairs and bonus/ entertainment room downstairs. In a five minute drive, all major freeways entrances, Grossmont Mall and Hospitals. Quiet and very well maintained neighborhood. Includes washer and dryer, 2 car attached garage. Pets friendly. do not disturb occupant. DRE01197438



(RLNE2475715)