Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6265 Rose Lake Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

6265 Rose Lake Avenue

6265 Rose Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6265 Rose Lake Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Quiet Cul-de-Sac San Carlos Home - San Carlos home with a large lot on the end of a cul-de-sac for plenty of yard and space. Part of the back yard stretched out for a patio and BBQ area and on the side of the home has a private spa and green house. Three level split plan allows for kitchen with full stainless appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/ oven and built-in-microwave, bedrooms upstairs and bonus/ entertainment room downstairs. In a five minute drive, all major freeways entrances, Grossmont Mall and Hospitals. Quiet and very well maintained neighborhood. Includes washer and dryer, 2 car attached garage. Pets friendly. do not disturb occupant. DRE01197438

(RLNE2475715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6265 Rose Lake Avenue have any available units?
6265 Rose Lake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6265 Rose Lake Avenue have?
Some of 6265 Rose Lake Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6265 Rose Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6265 Rose Lake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6265 Rose Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6265 Rose Lake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6265 Rose Lake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6265 Rose Lake Avenue offers parking.
Does 6265 Rose Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6265 Rose Lake Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6265 Rose Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 6265 Rose Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6265 Rose Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6265 Rose Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6265 Rose Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6265 Rose Lake Avenue has units with dishwashers.

