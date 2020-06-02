All apartments in San Diego
6242 Estelle Street

6242 Estelle Street · (619) 847-4178
Location

6242 Estelle Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6242 Estelle Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6242 Estelle Street Available 08/01/20 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! Beautiful Newly Painted 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House Pet Friendly! - Newly painted home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, detached 2 car garage, huge backyard, sky lights, hardwood flooring, fireplace, very open house that is pet friendly.

Pets have to be no more than 35lbs and NO attack breeds.

Located right off College Avenue near San Diego State University, close to the 8 freeway. Centrally located in the college area, close to all your shopping, dining and entertainment needs. This is a Must see!!!

Please contact The Comana Company Inc at 619-847-4178 for a tour of this beautiful house.

(RLNE4874759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

