6242 Estelle Street Available 08/01/20 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! Beautiful Newly Painted 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House Pet Friendly! - Newly painted home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, detached 2 car garage, huge backyard, sky lights, hardwood flooring, fireplace, very open house that is pet friendly.



Pets have to be no more than 35lbs and NO attack breeds.



Located right off College Avenue near San Diego State University, close to the 8 freeway. Centrally located in the college area, close to all your shopping, dining and entertainment needs. This is a Must see!!!



Please contact The Comana Company Inc at 619-847-4178 for a tour of this beautiful house.



