Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

6241 Adobe Dr

6241 Adobe Drive · (619) 503-3335
Location

6241 Adobe Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 3 bath college area home within walking distance to SDSU. Backyard with gate backs up to SDSU parking garage. Interior freshly painted, eat-in kitchen, Breakfast bar, Island, Includes all appliance; Fridge, microwave, & Washer /Dryer. New floors Wood looking Tile throughout. Newly remodeled bathroom with oversized shower w/ custom tile. Extra large yard with new fence with nice views, private covered patio, Fence has Gate to hillside. 2 detached car garage. Includes 2 fridges, Washer/Dryer and microwave gas range.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6241 Adobe Dr have any available units?
6241 Adobe Dr has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6241 Adobe Dr have?
Some of 6241 Adobe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6241 Adobe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6241 Adobe Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6241 Adobe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6241 Adobe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6241 Adobe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6241 Adobe Dr does offer parking.
Does 6241 Adobe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6241 Adobe Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6241 Adobe Dr have a pool?
No, 6241 Adobe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6241 Adobe Dr have accessible units?
No, 6241 Adobe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6241 Adobe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6241 Adobe Dr has units with dishwashers.
