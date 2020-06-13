6241 Adobe Dr

Amenities

4 bedroom 3 bath college area home within walking distance to SDSU. Backyard with gate backs up to SDSU parking garage. Interior freshly painted, eat-in kitchen, Breakfast bar, Island, Includes all appliance; Fridge, microwave, & Washer /Dryer. New floors Wood looking Tile throughout. Newly remodeled bathroom with oversized shower w/ custom tile. Extra large yard with new fence with nice views, private covered patio, Fence has Gate to hillside. 2 detached car garage. Includes 2 fridges, Washer/Dryer and microwave gas range.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

DRE# 01874614