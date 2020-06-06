6239 Hobart St

Amenities

Very Clean 6 Bedroom and 3 Bathrooms!! New appliances stainless steel appliances. New FRONT LOAD Washer and dryer. New Ceiling Fans in each Bedroom. Large backyard with covered deck off Dining Room. Storage shed in backyard. Close walk to SDSU off 63rd. Granite counter tops throughout. Stove, dishwasher, and 2x fridges, Front Load Washer/Dryer included. Close to school but on a Quieter Street. Grassy Yard with Gardening service included.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

