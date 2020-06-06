All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 11 2020

6239 Hobart St

6239 Hobart Street · (619) 503-3335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6239 Hobart Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Very Clean 6 Bedroom and 3 Bathrooms!! New appliances stainless steel appliances. New FRONT LOAD Washer and dryer. New Ceiling Fans in each Bedroom. Large backyard with covered deck off Dining Room. Storage shed in backyard. Close walk to SDSU off 63rd. Granite counter tops throughout. Stove, dishwasher, and 2x fridges, Front Load Washer/Dryer included. Close to school but on a Quieter Street. Grassy Yard with Gardening service included.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6239 Hobart St have any available units?
6239 Hobart St has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6239 Hobart St have?
Some of 6239 Hobart St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6239 Hobart St currently offering any rent specials?
6239 Hobart St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6239 Hobart St pet-friendly?
No, 6239 Hobart St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6239 Hobart St offer parking?
Yes, 6239 Hobart St does offer parking.
Does 6239 Hobart St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6239 Hobart St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6239 Hobart St have a pool?
No, 6239 Hobart St does not have a pool.
Does 6239 Hobart St have accessible units?
No, 6239 Hobart St does not have accessible units.
Does 6239 Hobart St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6239 Hobart St has units with dishwashers.
