Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2

6223 Avenida De Las Vistas · No Longer Available
Location

6223 Avenida De Las Vistas, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Just Reduced and Move In special!* Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Home with Large Loft and attached 2 car garage Near the Amphitheater and Water Park - *$300 Off One Months Rent!* This lovely two story townhouse features three bedrooms, a spacious loft, two and a half bathrooms and a two car attached garage. There is carpet throughout, a gorgeous fireplace, and a large patio. The large kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances and a built in microwave. This townhome is close to the Sleep Train Amphitheater and Aquatica Water Park. No pets please. Tenant pays all utilities.

DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5209323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 have any available units?
6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 have?
Some of 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 currently offering any rent specials?
6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 pet-friendly?
No, 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 offer parking?
Yes, 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 offers parking.
Does 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 have a pool?
Yes, 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 has a pool.
Does 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 have accessible units?
No, 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
