6223 Avenida De Las Vistas #2

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Just Reduced and Move In special!* Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Home with Large Loft and attached 2 car garage Near the Amphitheater and Water Park - *$300 Off One Months Rent!* This lovely two story townhouse features three bedrooms, a spacious loft, two and a half bathrooms and a two car attached garage. There is carpet throughout, a gorgeous fireplace, and a large patio. The large kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances and a built in microwave. This townhome is close to the Sleep Train Amphitheater and Aquatica Water Park. No pets please. Tenant pays all utilities.



DRE 01197438



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5209323)