All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6191 Rancho Mission Road #103
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6191 Rancho Mission Road #103

6191 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Grantville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6191 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
LIGHT & BRIGHT DOWNSTAIRS UNIT, PET FRIENDLY! NEW LAMINATE FLOORING!! - This bright, newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Mission Valley has all you need to call home. Located in the community of Mission Verde. This one bedroom is near the community pool, spa and clubhouse with tennis courts, easy access to freeways, 8, 15, 805 & 163. Close to shopping and malls. Pet friendly. You'll love to call this great condo home, this wonderful floor plan boasts the following:

-Granite counter tops
-Stainless steel appliances
- A/C unit
- Storage
- Located on the first floor
- Assigned parking
- Private Patio

Mission Verde Complex Amenities
- Pool
- Spa
- Tennis Court
- Clubhouse
- Laundry Facilities
and More!!

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE #118 PLUS RESIDENT COVERED SPOT
HOA NAME: MISSION VERDE
YEAR BUILT: 1978
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: YES

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets Allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet
-Tenant to pay for SDGE, cable, internet, $18 per month Resident Package
- Owner is responsible for Gardener, water, trash and sewer
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/Pv3eetaKFtY

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE2529844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 have any available units?
6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 have?
Some of 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 currently offering any rent specials?
6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 is pet friendly.
Does 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 offer parking?
Yes, 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 does offer parking.
Does 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 have a pool?
Yes, 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 has a pool.
Does 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 have accessible units?
No, 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6191 Rancho Mission Road #103 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University