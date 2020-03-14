6191 Rancho Mission Road #103

Amenities

LIGHT & BRIGHT DOWNSTAIRS UNIT, PET FRIENDLY! NEW LAMINATE FLOORING!! - This bright, newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Mission Valley has all you need to call home. Located in the community of Mission Verde. This one bedroom is near the community pool, spa and clubhouse with tennis courts, easy access to freeways, 8, 15, 805 & 163. Close to shopping and malls. Pet friendly. You'll love to call this great condo home, this wonderful floor plan boasts the following:



-Granite counter tops

-Stainless steel appliances

- A/C unit

- Storage

- Located on the first floor

- Assigned parking

- Private Patio



Mission Verde Complex Amenities

- Pool

- Spa

- Tennis Court

- Clubhouse

- Laundry Facilities

and More!!



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE #118 PLUS RESIDENT COVERED SPOT

HOA NAME: MISSION VERDE

YEAR BUILT: 1978

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE: YES



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets Allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet

-Tenant to pay for SDGE, cable, internet, $18 per month Resident Package

- Owner is responsible for Gardener, water, trash and sewer

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/Pv3eetaKFtY



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



(RLNE2529844)