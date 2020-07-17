All apartments in San Diego
6178 Agee St

6178 Agee Street · No Longer Available
Location

6178 Agee Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Just Remodeled! Absolutely Stunning condo with modern finishes to include brand new stainless steel appliances. This condo is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom unit. The master bedroom is massive and features a 12 foot closet for tons of storage space. The 2nd bedroom is very spacious and offers a private balcony. The bathrooms boast granite counters with a newly finished shower in the master bath that offers contemporary design that you wont find in most rentals. The entire unit has seamless wood floors that

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6178 Agee St have any available units?
6178 Agee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6178 Agee St have?
Some of 6178 Agee St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6178 Agee St currently offering any rent specials?
6178 Agee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6178 Agee St pet-friendly?
No, 6178 Agee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6178 Agee St offer parking?
No, 6178 Agee St does not offer parking.
Does 6178 Agee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6178 Agee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6178 Agee St have a pool?
Yes, 6178 Agee St has a pool.
Does 6178 Agee St have accessible units?
No, 6178 Agee St does not have accessible units.
Does 6178 Agee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6178 Agee St has units with dishwashers.
