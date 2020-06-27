6158 Tarragona Drive

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment w/High Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, In Unit Washer/Dryer - This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is a part of a duplex located in a peaceful residential neighborhood. The kitchen features granite countertops, recessed lighting, flat glass top stove and refrigerator. The living room and bedrooms are carpeted throughout with tile in the kitchen, bathroom. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans. Some of the amenities include backyard, 2 car driveway and shared Washer/Dryer.



No Smoking -- One Year Lease -- Renter's Insurance Required -- Residents responsible for gas, electric and 50% water.



AVAILABLE NOW! PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:



1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income:

Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable

If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below

Debt to income ratio:

Under 38% = standard deposit

38.1% - 42% = deposit + half

42.1% - 44% = double deposit

3) Proof of renters insurance

4) No co-signers

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

prior to application being processed.



The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:

Evictions

Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)

Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)

Failure to submit all relevant documents with application

Current delinquent accounts



WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM

Equal Housing Opportunity

CalBRE License #0202246



(RLNE5177199)