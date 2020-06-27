All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
6158 Tarragona Drive
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

6158 Tarragona Drive

6158 Tarragona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6158 Tarragona Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment w/High Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, In Unit Washer/Dryer - This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is a part of a duplex located in a peaceful residential neighborhood. The kitchen features granite countertops, recessed lighting, flat glass top stove and refrigerator. The living room and bedrooms are carpeted throughout with tile in the kitchen, bathroom. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans. Some of the amenities include backyard, 2 car driveway and shared Washer/Dryer.

No Smoking -- One Year Lease -- Renter's Insurance Required -- Residents responsible for gas, electric and 50% water.

AVAILABLE NOW! PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #0202246

(RLNE5177199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6158 Tarragona Drive have any available units?
6158 Tarragona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6158 Tarragona Drive have?
Some of 6158 Tarragona Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6158 Tarragona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6158 Tarragona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6158 Tarragona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6158 Tarragona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6158 Tarragona Drive offer parking?
No, 6158 Tarragona Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6158 Tarragona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6158 Tarragona Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6158 Tarragona Drive have a pool?
No, 6158 Tarragona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6158 Tarragona Drive have accessible units?
No, 6158 Tarragona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6158 Tarragona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6158 Tarragona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

