All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:07 PM

6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204

6151 Rancho Mission Road · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Grantville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6151 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

Lovely condo home property rental on the dynamic Grantville neighborhood in San Diego.

This unfurnished and bright unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and off-street parking. The well-ventilated and open plan interior features polished laminated flooring, track lighting, and sliding glass door. Its stunning kitchen consists of fine dark-toned cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, glossy quartz countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Built-in closet in the comfy bedroom. Vanity cabinet and curtain-partitioned shower furnished its bathroom. There are shared/card-operated washer and dryer available. It has air conditioning, ceiling fans, and electric heating installed. The exterior has a relaxing balcony and a private patio.

This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed, though. Other awesome amenities include a spa, Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub, shared pool, clubhouse, barbecue area, basketball court, and tennis court.

The renter will be responsible gas/electricity (SDG&E), cable, and internet. The owner will cover water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
14 Grantville Trolley - Baltimore & Lake Murray - 0.1 mile
18 Grantville Trlly via Camino del Rio - 0.4 mile
13 Kaiser Hospital - 24th St Transit Center - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5903461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 have any available units?
6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 have?
Some of 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 offers parking.
Does 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 have a pool?
Yes, 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 has a pool.
Does 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University