6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.



Lovely condo home property rental on the dynamic Grantville neighborhood in San Diego.



This unfurnished and bright unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and off-street parking. The well-ventilated and open plan interior features polished laminated flooring, track lighting, and sliding glass door. Its stunning kitchen consists of fine dark-toned cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, glossy quartz countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Built-in closet in the comfy bedroom. Vanity cabinet and curtain-partitioned shower furnished its bathroom. There are shared/card-operated washer and dryer available. It has air conditioning, ceiling fans, and electric heating installed. The exterior has a relaxing balcony and a private patio.



This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed, though. Other awesome amenities include a spa, Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub, shared pool, clubhouse, barbecue area, basketball court, and tennis court.



The renter will be responsible gas/electricity (SDG&E), cable, and internet. The owner will cover water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

14 Grantville Trolley - Baltimore & Lake Murray - 0.1 mile

18 Grantville Trlly via Camino del Rio - 0.4 mile

13 Kaiser Hospital - 24th St Transit Center - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.4 mile



(RLNE5903461)