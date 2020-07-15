All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6123 African Holly Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6123 African Holly Trail
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM

6123 African Holly Trail

6123 African Holly Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6123 African Holly Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
The most comfortable & adorable house. Located in much desired Pacific Highlands Ranch. Granite & stainless kitchen, gas cooktop, huge pantry. Lo-maintenance private patio w/fountain & fire feature. Front porch is perfect spot for your Adirondack chairs & bench swing. 1 bedroom down, 3 up, luxurious master bath w/soaking tub, walk in closet. upstairs laundry, w/d incl. 2 car att garage. One time $20 fee enables use of incredible community center: pool, gym etc walk to new shopping & schools. pets ok w/dp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 African Holly Trail have any available units?
6123 African Holly Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6123 African Holly Trail have?
Some of 6123 African Holly Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 African Holly Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6123 African Holly Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 African Holly Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6123 African Holly Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6123 African Holly Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6123 African Holly Trail offers parking.
Does 6123 African Holly Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6123 African Holly Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 African Holly Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6123 African Holly Trail has a pool.
Does 6123 African Holly Trail have accessible units?
No, 6123 African Holly Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 African Holly Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6123 African Holly Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University