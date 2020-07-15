6123 African Holly Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

The most comfortable & adorable house. Located in much desired Pacific Highlands Ranch. Granite & stainless kitchen, gas cooktop, huge pantry. Lo-maintenance private patio w/fountain & fire feature. Front porch is perfect spot for your Adirondack chairs & bench swing. 1 bedroom down, 3 up, luxurious master bath w/soaking tub, walk in closet. upstairs laundry, w/d incl. 2 car att garage. One time $20 fee enables use of incredible community center: pool, gym etc walk to new shopping & schools. pets ok w/dp