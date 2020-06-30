All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212

6111 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

6111 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Mission Valley - New Kitchen - New Flooring - New Bath Vanities - - Mission Verde Community
- Remodeled Unit
- Granite
- Wood Floors
- 3rd Floor Unit
- Frig Included
- Coin Laundry On Site

- PARKING: 1 Assigned Space
- UTILITIES: Water & Trash Included
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Community Pool
- PET POLICY: Negotiable w/ Additional Deposit

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5285343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 have any available units?
6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 have?
Some of 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 currently offering any rent specials?
6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 pet-friendly?
No, 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 offer parking?
Yes, 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 offers parking.
Does 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 have a pool?
Yes, 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 has a pool.
Does 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 have accessible units?
No, 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212 does not have units with dishwashers.

