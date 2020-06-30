6111 Rancho Mission Road # 212

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Mission Valley - New Kitchen - New Flooring - New Bath Vanities - - Mission Verde Community

- Remodeled Unit

- Granite

- Wood Floors

- 3rd Floor Unit

- Frig Included

- Coin Laundry On Site



- PARKING: 1 Assigned Space

- UTILITIES: Water & Trash Included

- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Community Pool

- PET POLICY: Negotiable w/ Additional Deposit



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE5285343)