Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

6076 Rancho Mission Rd

6076 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

6076 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
1 Bed Mission Valley First Floor with Gym, Tennis - Property Id: 202070

See this first-floor unit in Rancho Mission Villas. This rental has an updated range/oven, a dishwasher, a refrigerator, A/C unit, dual paned windows, and dual paned slider. In addition to a great layout, this one bedroom has a patio and no steps to the unit. The parking space is close to the unit and two other parking permits (first-come, first-serve, yellow parking spaces by the tennis courts).

Rent includes access to GYM, REC ROOM, POOL, COMMON AREA, TENNIS COURT. Rent also includes water, sewer and trash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202070
Property Id 202070

(RLNE5457300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6076 Rancho Mission Rd have any available units?
6076 Rancho Mission Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6076 Rancho Mission Rd have?
Some of 6076 Rancho Mission Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6076 Rancho Mission Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6076 Rancho Mission Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6076 Rancho Mission Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6076 Rancho Mission Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6076 Rancho Mission Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6076 Rancho Mission Rd offers parking.
Does 6076 Rancho Mission Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6076 Rancho Mission Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6076 Rancho Mission Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6076 Rancho Mission Rd has a pool.
Does 6076 Rancho Mission Rd have accessible units?
No, 6076 Rancho Mission Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6076 Rancho Mission Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6076 Rancho Mission Rd has units with dishwashers.

