6076 Rancho Mission Rd

1 Bed Mission Valley First Floor with Gym, Tennis - Property Id: 202070
See this first-floor unit in Rancho Mission Villas. This rental has an updated range/oven, a dishwasher, a refrigerator, A/C unit, dual paned windows, and dual paned slider. In addition to a great layout, this one bedroom has a patio and no steps to the unit. The parking space is close to the unit and two other parking permits (first-come, first-serve, yellow parking spaces by the tennis courts).
Rent includes access to GYM, REC ROOM, POOL, COMMON AREA, TENNIS COURT. Rent also includes water, sewer and trash.
