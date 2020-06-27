6076 Rancho Mission Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

1 Bed Mission Valley First Floor with Gym, Tennis - Property Id: 202070



See this first-floor unit in Rancho Mission Villas. This rental has an updated range/oven, a dishwasher, a refrigerator, A/C unit, dual paned windows, and dual paned slider. In addition to a great layout, this one bedroom has a patio and no steps to the unit. The parking space is close to the unit and two other parking permits (first-come, first-serve, yellow parking spaces by the tennis courts).



Rent includes access to GYM, REC ROOM, POOL, COMMON AREA, TENNIS COURT. Rent also includes water, sewer and trash.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202070

Property Id 202070



(RLNE5457300)