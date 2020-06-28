5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108

Amenities

Beautiful 1B/1BA Condo w/ Private Patio and Community Pools! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 1B/1BA Condo available for lease in Mission Valley featuring approximately 648 SF of living space over one level. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature hard plank flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Carpet is brand new and located in bedroom only. Private patio located off of living room. Community features tennis courts and multiple swimming pools!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1670

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one pet under 60lbs.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yf8AG3sTM8A



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley/ Mission Plaza

- PARKING: 1 reserved space with guest parking available

- PROPERTY TYPE: condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash

- YARD: patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1981



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL PROVISIONS: safe located in bedroom closet does not open and is as is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



