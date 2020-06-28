All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108

5989 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

5989 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 1B/1BA Condo w/ Private Patio and Community Pools! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 1B/1BA Condo available for lease in Mission Valley featuring approximately 648 SF of living space over one level. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature hard plank flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Carpet is brand new and located in bedroom only. Private patio located off of living room. Community features tennis courts and multiple swimming pools!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1670
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one pet under 60lbs.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yf8AG3sTM8A

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley/ Mission Plaza
- PARKING: 1 reserved space with guest parking available
- PROPERTY TYPE: condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash
- YARD: patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1981

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL PROVISIONS: safe located in bedroom closet does not open and is as is
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5125422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 have any available units?
5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 have?
Some of 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 is pet friendly.
Does 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 offer parking?
Yes, 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 offers parking.
Does 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 have a pool?
Yes, 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 has a pool.
Does 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 have accessible units?
No, 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5989 Rancho Mission Road Unit 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
