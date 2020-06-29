Amenities
5985 Dandridge Ln Unit 98 Available 01/01/20 *Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath w/ an AMAZING view!* - 2br/2b // 1,069 sqaure ft // Gated complex
$2,095/month
Available January 1st 2020!
-Refrigerator
-Microwave
-Dishwasher
-Wash/Dryer IN UNIT
-Balcony w/view
-Grill on balcony (optional)
-Central AC/heat
-Complex courtyard
-1 spot assigned in covered garage
Street parking, as well as some assigned visitor parking spaces
-No pets
-TENANT responsible for:
Gas & electric, internet/cable.
-OWNER responsible for:
Water/sewage, trash/recycling.
Due upon signing lease:
Security deposit: $2,095
& 1st month rent: $2,095
**Conveniently located!! 2 mile radius of:
Multiple grocery stores, 24hr fitness, 94 freeway, golf course, Walmart, parks, restaurants & SDSU AND MORE!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5322284)