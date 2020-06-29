Amenities

5985 Dandridge Ln Unit 98 Available 01/01/20 *Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath w/ an AMAZING view!* - 2br/2b // 1,069 sqaure ft // Gated complex

$2,095/month

Available January 1st 2020!



-Refrigerator

-Microwave

-Dishwasher

-Wash/Dryer IN UNIT

-Balcony w/view

-Grill on balcony (optional)

-Central AC/heat



-Complex courtyard



-1 spot assigned in covered garage

Street parking, as well as some assigned visitor parking spaces



-No pets



-TENANT responsible for:

Gas & electric, internet/cable.



-OWNER responsible for:

Water/sewage, trash/recycling.



Due upon signing lease:

Security deposit: $2,095

& 1st month rent: $2,095



**Conveniently located!! 2 mile radius of:

Multiple grocery stores, 24hr fitness, 94 freeway, golf course, Walmart, parks, restaurants & SDSU AND MORE!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5322284)