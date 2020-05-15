All apartments in San Diego
5978 Lauretta Street

5978 Lauretta Street · No Longer Available
Location

5978 Lauretta Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bd13e4021 ---- This 4 bed/3 bath townhouse is one of six modern-Spanish Townhomes with a contemporary living vibe. You will enjoy amenities wrapped in style and a view. Features 9 ft ceilings, luxury quartz counter tops throughout, stainless steel appliances, wood-like floors and blinds, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, walk-in closets, in unit washer/dryer, A/C, ceiling fans, attached double garage plus one additional parking space, AND MUCH MORE! The neighborhood borders USD and Fashion Valley and just minutes to Downtown. Boasting coffee shops, breweries, restaurants, churches, shopping and recreations. Near Trolley Station, Sea World, Old Town and Mission/Pacific Beach. Easy access to all major freeways - this is arguably one of the best locations in San Diego! No pet policy, assistive animals exempt. No smoking. Residents pay all utilities. Schedule a showing here: s License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5978 Lauretta Street have any available units?
5978 Lauretta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5978 Lauretta Street have?
Some of 5978 Lauretta Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5978 Lauretta Street currently offering any rent specials?
5978 Lauretta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5978 Lauretta Street pet-friendly?
No, 5978 Lauretta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5978 Lauretta Street offer parking?
Yes, 5978 Lauretta Street offers parking.
Does 5978 Lauretta Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5978 Lauretta Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5978 Lauretta Street have a pool?
No, 5978 Lauretta Street does not have a pool.
Does 5978 Lauretta Street have accessible units?
No, 5978 Lauretta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5978 Lauretta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5978 Lauretta Street does not have units with dishwashers.

