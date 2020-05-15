5978 Lauretta Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bd13e4021 ---- This 4 bed/3 bath townhouse is one of six modern-Spanish Townhomes with a contemporary living vibe. You will enjoy amenities wrapped in style and a view. Features 9 ft ceilings, luxury quartz counter tops throughout, stainless steel appliances, wood-like floors and blinds, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, walk-in closets, in unit washer/dryer, A/C, ceiling fans, attached double garage plus one additional parking space, AND MUCH MORE! The neighborhood borders USD and Fashion Valley and just minutes to Downtown. Boasting coffee shops, breweries, restaurants, churches, shopping and recreations. Near Trolley Station, Sea World, Old Town and Mission/Pacific Beach. Easy access to all major freeways - this is arguably one of the best locations in San Diego! No pet policy, assistive animals exempt. No smoking. Residents pay all utilities. Schedule a showing here: s License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.