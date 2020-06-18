All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5926 Carnegie St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5926 Carnegie St.
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM

5926 Carnegie St.

5926 Carnegie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5926 Carnegie Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
2 Bedrooms Available or whole house at $4,500 1: Master Bedroom Features private bathroom w/large closet $1250 per month. 2: Bedroom large room with widows facing the large yard $1000 per month. (1 year lease with: 1st month's, last moth's, and security deposit required). Owner occupies 1 other bedroom, lives and works in Santa Cruz, comes to property 3-4 days out of the month. 1 other tenant in property, will be moving out at end of year. Utilities/Cable/High Speed internet Included within reason.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 Carnegie St. have any available units?
5926 Carnegie St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5926 Carnegie St. have?
Some of 5926 Carnegie St.'s amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 Carnegie St. currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Carnegie St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Carnegie St. pet-friendly?
No, 5926 Carnegie St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5926 Carnegie St. offer parking?
No, 5926 Carnegie St. does not offer parking.
Does 5926 Carnegie St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 Carnegie St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Carnegie St. have a pool?
No, 5926 Carnegie St. does not have a pool.
Does 5926 Carnegie St. have accessible units?
No, 5926 Carnegie St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Carnegie St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 Carnegie St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University