5926 Carnegie St.

Amenities

some paid utils microwave internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

2 Bedrooms Available or whole house at $4,500 1: Master Bedroom Features private bathroom w/large closet $1250 per month. 2: Bedroom large room with widows facing the large yard $1000 per month. (1 year lease with: 1st month's, last moth's, and security deposit required). Owner occupies 1 other bedroom, lives and works in Santa Cruz, comes to property 3-4 days out of the month. 1 other tenant in property, will be moving out at end of year. Utilities/Cable/High Speed internet Included within reason.