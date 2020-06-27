All apartments in San Diego
5924 Balmoral
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

5924 Balmoral

5924 Balmoral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5924 Balmoral Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BR-1BA Home with Garage and yard in Encanto - Single Family Home
Laundry Hookups
Private front and back yard areas
Near Downtown and Major Hwys

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5139577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 Balmoral have any available units?
5924 Balmoral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5924 Balmoral currently offering any rent specials?
5924 Balmoral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 Balmoral pet-friendly?
No, 5924 Balmoral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5924 Balmoral offer parking?
Yes, 5924 Balmoral offers parking.
Does 5924 Balmoral have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 Balmoral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 Balmoral have a pool?
No, 5924 Balmoral does not have a pool.
Does 5924 Balmoral have accessible units?
No, 5924 Balmoral does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 Balmoral have units with dishwashers?
No, 5924 Balmoral does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 Balmoral have units with air conditioning?
No, 5924 Balmoral does not have units with air conditioning.
