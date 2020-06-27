Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5924 Balmoral.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5924 Balmoral
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5924 Balmoral
5924 Balmoral Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5924 Balmoral Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BR-1BA Home with Garage and yard in Encanto - Single Family Home
Laundry Hookups
Private front and back yard areas
Near Downtown and Major Hwys
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5139577)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5924 Balmoral have any available units?
5924 Balmoral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5924 Balmoral currently offering any rent specials?
5924 Balmoral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 Balmoral pet-friendly?
No, 5924 Balmoral is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5924 Balmoral offer parking?
Yes, 5924 Balmoral offers parking.
Does 5924 Balmoral have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 Balmoral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 Balmoral have a pool?
No, 5924 Balmoral does not have a pool.
Does 5924 Balmoral have accessible units?
No, 5924 Balmoral does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 Balmoral have units with dishwashers?
No, 5924 Balmoral does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 Balmoral have units with air conditioning?
No, 5924 Balmoral does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University