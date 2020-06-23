5904 Adelaide Ave

Amenities

Awesome Remodeled Home - Beautiful home just 2 miles from SDSU. This home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has been remodeled and has an awesome kitchen any cook will love with stainless steel appliances and a massive, chefs-quality, five-burner range. the windows are newer dual pane and the house has central air conditioning and heating. The lot is elevated above the street and has a zero scape so little maintenance is needed. The finished backyard includes decking and a gas fire pit. A short distance from the campus, numerous restaurants and shops, and the San Diego Trolley, which now runs from SDSU to downtown San Diego without making you switch trains. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or Text Celso for an appointment to see it at 619-674-1516. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 02015867



(RLNE4615232)