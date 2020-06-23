All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5904 Adelaide Ave

5904 Adelaide Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5904 Adelaide Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome Remodeled Home - Beautiful home just 2 miles from SDSU. This home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has been remodeled and has an awesome kitchen any cook will love with stainless steel appliances and a massive, chefs-quality, five-burner range. the windows are newer dual pane and the house has central air conditioning and heating. The lot is elevated above the street and has a zero scape so little maintenance is needed. The finished backyard includes decking and a gas fire pit. A short distance from the campus, numerous restaurants and shops, and the San Diego Trolley, which now runs from SDSU to downtown San Diego without making you switch trains. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or Text Celso for an appointment to see it at 619-674-1516. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 02015867

(RLNE4615232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Adelaide Ave have any available units?
5904 Adelaide Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 Adelaide Ave have?
Some of 5904 Adelaide Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Adelaide Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Adelaide Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Adelaide Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5904 Adelaide Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5904 Adelaide Ave offer parking?
No, 5904 Adelaide Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5904 Adelaide Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 Adelaide Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Adelaide Ave have a pool?
No, 5904 Adelaide Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5904 Adelaide Ave have accessible units?
No, 5904 Adelaide Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Adelaide Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5904 Adelaide Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
