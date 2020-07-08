5872 Riley Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bay Park/Morena Area Beauty! - Situated on a huge corner lot overlooking Mission Valley, this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home has been impeccably renovated inside and out. High-end fixtures and materials combine with modern design & colors to make this home Best in Show by a long shot!



Lovely plank flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms gives a dash of rustic charm to the contemporary dcor.



The kitchen features sleek, white cabinets with quartz counters and subway tile backsplash. All stainless appliances include a large fridge with pull-out freezer drawer, dishwasher, space-saver microwave and 5 burner gas range.

Bedrooms have built-in shelves and lots of closet space.



The hall bathroom has been redone with all new ceramic tile flooring, tub/shower with subway tiled walls, a marble topped vanity and Kohler fixtures.



The Master Bathroom features a new shower with pedestal sink and large mirrored medicine cabinet. It has ceramic tile floors as well.



Indoor laundry area with new full-size machines, folding table and ample storage cabinets.



New dual pane windows with 2" blinds along with central heat & air conditioning and all LED lighting provide ideal climate control year-round. A tankless water heater completes the energy efficient package!



The large backyard is an entertainers dream! Complete with patio furniture, low water landscaping, and a thriving Haas avocado tree & orange tree. Gardener provided.



There is a bonus building (about 9' x 9') in the corner of the backyard that is ideal for use as an Office or Art Studio!



The 2 car garage has a new opener and sectional roll-up door.



The Bay Park/Morena Area is a blend of residential areas and small businesses with easy freeway access to all of San Diego. You will love living in this quiet little neighborhood not only for its charm, but its great location! Overlooking Mission Valley and conveniently close to gorgeous Mission Bay and the beach areas (without the traffic congestion), with downtown just 5 minutes to the South and La Jolla a short drive to the North. It is as centrally located as you can get - close to I-5, I-8, Hwy 163, 15 and 805.



No Co-signers.



(RLNE3944271)