San Diego, CA
5872 Riley Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

5872 Riley Street

5872 Riley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5872 Riley Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bay Park/Morena Area Beauty! - Situated on a huge corner lot overlooking Mission Valley, this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home has been impeccably renovated inside and out. High-end fixtures and materials combine with modern design & colors to make this home Best in Show by a long shot!

Lovely plank flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms gives a dash of rustic charm to the contemporary dcor.

The kitchen features sleek, white cabinets with quartz counters and subway tile backsplash. All stainless appliances include a large fridge with pull-out freezer drawer, dishwasher, space-saver microwave and 5 burner gas range.
Bedrooms have built-in shelves and lots of closet space.

The hall bathroom has been redone with all new ceramic tile flooring, tub/shower with subway tiled walls, a marble topped vanity and Kohler fixtures.

The Master Bathroom features a new shower with pedestal sink and large mirrored medicine cabinet. It has ceramic tile floors as well.

Indoor laundry area with new full-size machines, folding table and ample storage cabinets.

New dual pane windows with 2" blinds along with central heat & air conditioning and all LED lighting provide ideal climate control year-round. A tankless water heater completes the energy efficient package!

The large backyard is an entertainers dream! Complete with patio furniture, low water landscaping, and a thriving Haas avocado tree & orange tree. Gardener provided.

There is a bonus building (about 9' x 9') in the corner of the backyard that is ideal for use as an Office or Art Studio!

The 2 car garage has a new opener and sectional roll-up door.

The Bay Park/Morena Area is a blend of residential areas and small businesses with easy freeway access to all of San Diego. You will love living in this quiet little neighborhood not only for its charm, but its great location! Overlooking Mission Valley and conveniently close to gorgeous Mission Bay and the beach areas (without the traffic congestion), with downtown just 5 minutes to the South and La Jolla a short drive to the North. It is as centrally located as you can get - close to I-5, I-8, Hwy 163, 15 and 805.

No Co-signers.

(RLNE3944271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5872 Riley Street have any available units?
5872 Riley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5872 Riley Street have?
Some of 5872 Riley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5872 Riley Street currently offering any rent specials?
5872 Riley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5872 Riley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5872 Riley Street is pet friendly.
Does 5872 Riley Street offer parking?
Yes, 5872 Riley Street offers parking.
Does 5872 Riley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5872 Riley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5872 Riley Street have a pool?
No, 5872 Riley Street does not have a pool.
Does 5872 Riley Street have accessible units?
No, 5872 Riley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5872 Riley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5872 Riley Street has units with dishwashers.

