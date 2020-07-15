5828 Riley St #4

Amenities
Bright, Views and Spacious 3bed Centrally Located above West Mission Valley - 3 bed, 1.5 bath unit has plenty of natural sunlight with a private patio, private laundry, all hardwood floors, bedrooms are spacious and (2) have large closets, the kitchen is big with cupboards and pantries a plenty! You'll enjoy the views from the living room and dining room. There's a private deck and a private laundry room. Comes with assigned parking and is centrally located with easy access to I-5 and I-8. Water, trash and HOA included in rent.
Conveniently located near Fiesta Island, Mission Valley, local Universities, Hospitals and so much more! Recently upgraded appliances and bath.
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754
(RLNE4293554)