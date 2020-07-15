All apartments in San Diego
5828 Riley St #4
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

5828 Riley St #4

5828 Riley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5828 Riley Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright, Views and Spacious 3bed Centrally Located above West Mission Valley - 3 bed, 1.5 bath unit has plenty of natural sunlight with a private patio, private laundry, all hardwood floors, bedrooms are spacious and (2) have large closets, the kitchen is big with cupboards and pantries a plenty! You'll enjoy the views from the living room and dining room. There's a private deck and a private laundry room. Comes with assigned parking and is centrally located with easy access to I-5 and I-8. Water, trash and HOA included in rent.
Conveniently located near Fiesta Island, Mission Valley, local Universities, Hospitals and so much more! Recently upgraded appliances and bath.
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754

(RLNE4293554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5828 Riley St #4 have any available units?
5828 Riley St #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5828 Riley St #4 have?
Some of 5828 Riley St #4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5828 Riley St #4 currently offering any rent specials?
5828 Riley St #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5828 Riley St #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5828 Riley St #4 is pet friendly.
Does 5828 Riley St #4 offer parking?
Yes, 5828 Riley St #4 offers parking.
Does 5828 Riley St #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5828 Riley St #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5828 Riley St #4 have a pool?
No, 5828 Riley St #4 does not have a pool.
Does 5828 Riley St #4 have accessible units?
No, 5828 Riley St #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5828 Riley St #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5828 Riley St #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
