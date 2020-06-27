5822 Mission Center Rd #C

Amenities
Large 2BR 2.5BA Birdland 1440Sqft TWH - Recently Remodeled, Freshly Painted, New Laminate Flooring throughout, NO Carpet, Lots of Storage, Large Patio, 1 Dog OK - ****AVAILABLE NOW****
***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***
LOCATED IN: Birdland/Mission Valley
COMPLEX: Hye Park
5822 Mission Center Rd.
San Diego, CA 92123
CROSS STREETS: Sevan Ct.
2 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Estimated 1440 SqFt
2 Car Garage
3 Story Townhome
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Electric
Microwave
Dishwasher
White Appliances
New Quartz Countertop
New Fixtures on Cabinets
Lots of Cabinet Space in Kitchen
Open/Airy Floor Plan
Freshly Painted Throughout
New Laminate Flooring Throughout
**NO CARPET**
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Fireplace in Living Room
New Light Fixtures Throughout
Large Patio Off Living Room/Kitchen
Half Bath on the same Level as Living Room
Both Bedrooms Upstairs - Daul Master Bedrooms
Walk-in Closet- Master Bedroom W/Built-in Shelving
Walk-in Shower in Master Bath
2nd Bedroom has 2 Closets - Built-in Shelving doubles the Space
Tub/Shower Combo in 2nd Bath
Washer/Dryer - Full Size In Garage
Tons of Storage in Garage
Den Attached to Garage - Could be used as Storage or Office Space
Heat - Forced Air
2 Car Garage
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Pool
Guest Parking
CLOSE TO:
Civita Park
Gyms
Grocery
Restaurants
Gas Station
Mission Valley Mall
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
Internet
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit is $2545.00
PET INFORMATION:
1 Dog - 50LBs or Less - FIRM
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
ClBRE Lic#01348717
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5051215)