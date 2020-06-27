5822 Mission Center Rd #C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking internet access pet friendly

Large 2BR 2.5BA Birdland 1440Sqft TWH - Recently Remodeled, Freshly Painted, New Laminate Flooring throughout, NO Carpet, Lots of Storage, Large Patio, 1 Dog OK - ****AVAILABLE NOW****



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***



LOCATED IN: Birdland/Mission Valley



COMPLEX: Hye Park



5822 Mission Center Rd.

San Diego, CA 92123



CROSS STREETS: Sevan Ct.



2 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

Estimated 1440 SqFt

2 Car Garage

3 Story Townhome



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Electric

Microwave

Dishwasher

White Appliances

New Quartz Countertop

New Fixtures on Cabinets

Lots of Cabinet Space in Kitchen



Open/Airy Floor Plan

Freshly Painted Throughout

New Laminate Flooring Throughout

**NO CARPET**

Ceiling Fans Throughout

Fireplace in Living Room

New Light Fixtures Throughout

Large Patio Off Living Room/Kitchen

Half Bath on the same Level as Living Room

Both Bedrooms Upstairs - Daul Master Bedrooms

Walk-in Closet- Master Bedroom W/Built-in Shelving

Walk-in Shower in Master Bath

2nd Bedroom has 2 Closets - Built-in Shelving doubles the Space

Tub/Shower Combo in 2nd Bath



Washer/Dryer - Full Size In Garage

Tons of Storage in Garage

Den Attached to Garage - Could be used as Storage or Office Space

Heat - Forced Air

2 Car Garage



COMMUNITY INFORMATION:

Pool

Guest Parking



CLOSE TO:

Civita Park

Gyms

Grocery

Restaurants

Gas Station

Mission Valley Mall



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone

Internet



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Leases

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit is $2545.00



PET INFORMATION:

1 Dog - 50LBs or Less - FIRM

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

ClBRE Lic#01348717



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5051215)