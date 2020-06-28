All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

5751 Chelsea Ave.

5751 Chelsea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5751 Chelsea Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Available Now! Beautifully furnished Home in Bird Rock. Minimum 6 month lease. - This Bird Rock estate has been gorgeously furnished and is ready for immediate move in!

* Panoramic ocean views from roof top deck!
* Several balconies with incredible views!
* Fully furnished with all decor, kitchenware, linens, and towels included
* Large formal entry
* Large living area, family room, and dining room
* Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances
* Large master bedroom and bathroom with jetted tub
* Large laundry room
* Fireplaces in living, family room, and master bedroom/bathroom
* Central Heat and Air Conditioning
* Media room
* Elevator
* Gym
* Pool and spa
* Steam room
* Pool table in game room
* Pool maintenance and gardener included
* 1000 square foot garage
* Close to shopping, restaurants, and pubs

No pets and Non-smokers only. Standard renters insurance required.
If you would like to schedule a showing, please give our office a call at 858-274-3600.

You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net

CalDRE License Number 01835476

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5071995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5751 Chelsea Ave. have any available units?
5751 Chelsea Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5751 Chelsea Ave. have?
Some of 5751 Chelsea Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5751 Chelsea Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5751 Chelsea Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5751 Chelsea Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5751 Chelsea Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5751 Chelsea Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5751 Chelsea Ave. offers parking.
Does 5751 Chelsea Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5751 Chelsea Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5751 Chelsea Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 5751 Chelsea Ave. has a pool.
Does 5751 Chelsea Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5751 Chelsea Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5751 Chelsea Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5751 Chelsea Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
