5751 Chelsea Ave.

Available Now! Beautifully furnished Home in Bird Rock. Minimum 6 month lease. - This Bird Rock estate has been gorgeously furnished and is ready for immediate move in!
* Panoramic ocean views from roof top deck!
* Several balconies with incredible views!
* Fully furnished with all decor, kitchenware, linens, and towels included
* Large formal entry
* Large living area, family room, and dining room
* Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances
* Large master bedroom and bathroom with jetted tub
* Large laundry room
* Fireplaces in living, family room, and master bedroom/bathroom
* Central Heat and Air Conditioning
* Media room
* Elevator
* Gym
* Pool and spa
* Steam room
* Pool table in game room
* Pool maintenance and gardener included
* 1000 square foot garage
* Close to shopping, restaurants, and pubs
No pets and Non-smokers only. Standard renters insurance required.
If you would like to schedule a showing, please give our office a call at 858-274-3600.
You can also visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net
CalDRE License Number 01835476
