Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

5607 Tortuga Court

5607 Tortuga Court · No Longer Available
Location

5607 Tortuga Court, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5607 Tortuga Court Available 01/04/20 Rare 4 Bedroom Home w/optional 5th bedroom/office downstairs in Tierrasanta - Large quiet 2 Story Tierrasanta home in great neighborhood close to schools, shopping and more. Cul-de-sac with large, fenced back yard and covered patio. Freshly re-landscaped. Canyon views newer central A/C. Great for outside year-round.
Pets ok with approval and renters insurance and additional deposit.

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management
Email FindaHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE4529960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 Tortuga Court have any available units?
5607 Tortuga Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5607 Tortuga Court have?
Some of 5607 Tortuga Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 Tortuga Court currently offering any rent specials?
5607 Tortuga Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 Tortuga Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5607 Tortuga Court is pet friendly.
Does 5607 Tortuga Court offer parking?
Yes, 5607 Tortuga Court offers parking.
Does 5607 Tortuga Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5607 Tortuga Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 Tortuga Court have a pool?
No, 5607 Tortuga Court does not have a pool.
Does 5607 Tortuga Court have accessible units?
No, 5607 Tortuga Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 Tortuga Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5607 Tortuga Court has units with dishwashers.

