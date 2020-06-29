Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5607 Tortuga Court Available 01/04/20 Rare 4 Bedroom Home w/optional 5th bedroom/office downstairs in Tierrasanta - Large quiet 2 Story Tierrasanta home in great neighborhood close to schools, shopping and more. Cul-de-sac with large, fenced back yard and covered patio. Freshly re-landscaped. Canyon views newer central A/C. Great for outside year-round.

Pets ok with approval and renters insurance and additional deposit.



Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management

Email FindaHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.



Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com



(RLNE4529960)